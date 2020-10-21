Four police officers injured in crash in south London

21 October 2020, 06:33

The crash happened on Draycott Close in Southwark
The crash happened on Draycott Close in Southwark. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A police officer has suffered potentially life-changing injuries and three others have been hurt in a crash in south London.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said a police vehicle was involved in a collision with another car in Draycott Close, near to the junction with Edmund Street, in Southwark shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the police vehicle remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, while another officer is also in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two other officers have been discharged with minor injuries. A fifth officer sustained minor injuries in the arrest.

The driver of the other vehicle - a man aged in his 20s, who was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening - was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man who was also in the vehicle is believed to have fled the scene, and inquiries to locate him are ongoing, police said.

The Met's Department of Professional Standards has been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 3656/20 Oct, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

