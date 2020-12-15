Shocking bodycam footage of man threatening woman with a knife in bid to evade arrest

15 December 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 14:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A man who held a knife to a woman’s throat and threatened to kill a police officer before attempting to hijack a car has been jailed for six years.

James Tallon carried out the series of offences as he attempted to avoid being arrested for other crimes.

Now just days after Tallon was jailed police have released shocking body camera footage which shows the incident last year.

The victim has consented to the video being released.

The video from Avon and Somerset Police shows officers following him into Specsavers in Frome on December 14th last year.

The video shows him grabbing a woman from behind and threatened her with a knife when officers came into the store.

Using the woman as a shield, he managed to flee via a fire escape as officers deployed Tasers to no effect.

Shortly after, the 28-year-old was tackled to the ground by a member of security staff and a struggle ensued. Police officers used CS spray but Tallon managed to run off.

He then tried to hjack a car containing two young children, demanding their mother get out the vehicle.

The woman’s partner, who was in the passenger seat at the time, intervened and Tallon once again fled.

Tallon was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence.
Tallon was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence. Picture: LBC

Following a trial at Taunton Crown Court last week he was convicted of false imprisonment, threats to kill a police officer, affray, possession of a bladed article and assault by beating.

Detective Constable George Pettingell said: “While thankfully no one was seriously injured as a result of Tallon’s violent behaviour, the events of 14 December will undoubtedly stay with all those involved for some time to come.

“I’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they’ve shown and thank them for supporting the prosecution of this dangerous man. The public are much safer with Tallon behind bars.”

