Breaking News

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe charged with harassment of a woman

Labour MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with a harassment offence. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with an offence of harassment against one female, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The CPS said in a statement: "The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female.

"The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

"Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Webbe will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11.

The Labour MP is accused of carrying out the harassment between September 1 2018 and April 26 this year.

Ms Webbe has said she is "innocent of any wrongdoing" and that she will "vigorously" defend herself in court.