Man accused of crashing into Edmonton police station appears in court

13 November 2020, 14:50

Adam Pawlowski is accused of driving a car into the police station before trying to set it on fire
A man accused of crashing a vehicle into a north London police station before attempting to set the building on fire has appeared in court.

Adam Pawlowski, a Polish national, was charged with one count of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and one count of causing criminal damage after Wednesday's incident in Edmonton.

He is also now facing a charge of dangerous driving.

Highbury Magistrates' Court heard on Friday morning how Pawlowski had caused more that £5,000 of damage to the glass doors at the police station on Fore Street.

The 45-year-old was accused of driving the vehicle into the building at 7pm on Wednesday, before dowsing the outside of the premises with petrol.

He is also accused of pouring petrol on the adjacent road and setting it alight.

Pawlowski was unrepresented in court and was assisted by a Polish interpreter.

Speaking only to confirm his details, he gave his name, date of birth and said he currently has no fixed address.

There were no formal indications of a plea given during the hearing, and Pawlowski has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Wood Green Crown Court on 16 December.

On Wednesday night, officers inside the station on Fore Street were evacuated as nearby residents were also told to leave their homes during the incident.

London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service both attended the scene, where no injuries were reported.

