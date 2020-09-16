Man and woman arrested after 12-day-old baby boy killed in dog attack

16 September 2020, 10:02

A baby died in the dog attack in Doncaster
A baby died in the dog attack in Doncaster. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two people have been arrested after a dog fatally attacked a 12-day-old baby boy in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the infant had suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, with both bailed while officers' inquiries continue.

In a statement, the force said it was called to an address on Welfare Road in Woodlands, Doncaster, at around 3.30pm on Sunday following reports that a dog had attacked a child.

It added: "On arrival at the property, emergency services discovered a 12-day-old baby boy had been bitten by a dog and suffered serious injuries. The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

"A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They have now been bailed while inquiries continue.

"The dog has been removed from the address."

A neighbour who watched the dog being taken away by police told the Mirror: "The dog was a big fluffy golden dog, it looked harmless at first glance.

"I couldn't tell you the breed but three police officers were struggling to control it to get it into the dog van."

