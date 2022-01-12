Breaking News

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs at house in Wales

12 January 2022, 13:54 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 14:11

The man died after being mauled at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion
The man died after being mauled at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A woman has been arrested after a man died after being attacked by a pack of three dogs dogs inside his home.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man, who was aged in his 60s, was bitten on Monday afternoon at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has been released under investigation.

"We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers were called just after 5pm on January 10 to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.

"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police investigate the holiday campsite after the 2012 shooting of members of the al-Hilli family

Suspect arrested over 2012 murder of al-Hilli family in French Alps
The England player was arrested on Sunday

England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl
Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of the crash

Horrific moment lorry ploughs into cars, killing three, as driver trawled adult sites
This is the terrifying 21-inch knife that LBC was able to buy legally on the internet for just £23.49 due to a bizarre loophole in the law

Sarah Jones blasts government over killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation
The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges
A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

More UK News

See more More UK News

Energy bills could continue to rise for up to two more years.

Energy crisis: Centrica boss issues stark warning high bills 'to last two years'
Prince Andrew has failed to get a lawsuit against him thrown out

Prince Andrew to face civil sex case after US judge rules trial can go ahead
A "significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon" Paris has said

France set to reopen its borders to UK tourists 'within days'
Up to 150 dogs were taken ill

Over 150 dogs fall ill after walks on beaches in Yorkshire with urgent warning to stay away
CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Hostage negotiators brought in as father and son house siege in Coventry enters day four
Boris Johnson said he though the No10 do was a work event

'I know the rage they feel': Boris Johnson's full statement over partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police