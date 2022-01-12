Breaking News

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs at house in Wales

The man died after being mauled at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A woman has been arrested after a man died after being attacked by a pack of three dogs dogs inside his home.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man, who was aged in his 60s, was bitten on Monday afternoon at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has been released under investigation.

"We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers were called just after 5pm on January 10 to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.

"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property."