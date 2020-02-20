Knifeman 'runs into Regent's Park Mosque and stabs worshipper in neck'

A London Imam has reportedly been stabbed in the neck. Picture: sldn95

A man has reportedly been stabbed in the neck during the call to prayer in Regent's Park Mosque.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene, and authorities have said the victim is not in a life-threatening condition.

Witnesses said on social media that the Muadhin - aged in his seventies - was stabbed in his neck whilst trying to protect the Imam, who the attacker initially targeted.

Videos being shared across social media showing a white man in a red hoodie, black trousers and no shoes being arrested at the scene.

One witness said: "A knife attack took place against muadhin (caller to prayer) at Regents Park Mosque today. Attacker went for the imam, just before asr prayer, but muadhin tried to stop him and was stabbed in the neck.

"May Allah grant him recovery, protect the community and punish the perpetrator."

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at a London mosque. Picture: Sdln95

Police are seen leading the suspect away. Picture: Sldn95

The victim is not in a life-threatening condition. Picture: Sldn95

"A man was found with stab injuries. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

"A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue."

More to follow...