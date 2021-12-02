Breaking News

Meghan Markle wins privacy court battle against Mail on Sunday

2 December 2021, 10:12 | Updated: 2 December 2021, 10:15

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

The Duchess of Sussex has won a court battle against the Mail on Sunday, after the High Court judge found they breached her copyright and privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

The MoS were appealing a loss earlier this year - in which a High Court Judge found they breached the Duchess' copyright and privacy.

The Court of Appeal has just rejected their arguments.

This story is being updated

