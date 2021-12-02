Police hunt three men over 'anti-Semitic abuse hurled at Hannukah bus'

Police want to speak to three men over anti-Semitic abuse in Oxford Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police have issued pictures of three men they want to identify over a "bigoted anti-Semitic attack" during Hannukah celebrations in Oxford Street.

Around 40 young Jewish people were on board a bus when a group of men swore at them, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them.

The Met have asked for help in finding who the men are, after a group approached a hired bus and allegedly abused the passengers on board.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at about 8pm on Monday, 29 November.

Officers checked on the passengers after meeting the bus at Grosvenor Place and no injuries were reported.

The force said its detectives want to speak with the men in the photos.

They also want to identify a woman who was present just before the incident, and she is described as aged between 25 and 30, dark skinned and having long black hair.

Detective Inspector Kevin Eade of the Met's Central West Command said: “This was a deeply upsetting incident for a community group who were celebrating the Jewish festival, Hanukkah.

"There is no place in our city for hate crime. Everyone should be able to enjoy their lives without harassment and I urge anyone who can name the individuals pictured to contact police without delay."

Shneor Glitsenstein, the director of the Chabad Israeli Centre Golders Green, who was on the bus, said: "Let me be clear: on Monday evening we were attacked on the streets of London for being Jewish and celebrating Hanukkah.

"While our bus contained no references to Israel, we were clearly a Jewish group.

"The young men who surrounded us were not engaged in political protest; this was a bigoted antisemitic attack in the heart of London, seen by dozens of others, who stood by silently."

The Met asks anyone who can name the men pictured or has information or footage of the incident to call police on 101, tweet @MetCC using reference 6184/29Nov, or call the Charing Cross Hate Crime Unit on 07900 608 252.

Alternatively, email AWMailbox-.HateCrimeUnit@met.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.