Met officers charged over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens identified

Prosecutors have identified three Met police officers charged for allegedly sharing offensive messages. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer charged for allegedly sharing grossly offensive messages with Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens have been named.

Prosecutors identified Pc Jonathan Cobban, Pc William Neville and ex-constable Joel Borders in their investigation.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the CPS has authorised charges against two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer.

“PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 March for their first hearing.

“Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat."

Cobban and Borders have both been charged with five counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003.

Neville has been charged with two counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003.

