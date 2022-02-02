Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

A man has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A man in his 30s has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham.

Abioina Dele Lawal, 32, of no fixed address, was charged with rape on Wednesday, 2 January, the Metropolitan Police said.

It follows an alleged incident on Sunday, 30 January, where a 15-year-old girl reported being raped by a man near Elm Grove, SE15.

It was reported that she was walking past McDonald's on Rye Lane when a man started speaking to her, shortly after 6.28pm.

Officers said he directed her along Elm Grove and finally to a small green area between Elm Grove and Bellenden Road, where it was reported he raped her.

Lawal was remanded to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 3 January.

The girl is being fully supported by specialist officers.