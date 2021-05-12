Shocking police dashcam footage shows driver pulling over in M25 fast lane

By EJ Ward

Traffic cops have released the shocking footage of a driver they signalled to stop pulling over in the fast lane of the M25.

The dashcam footage shows officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire road policing unit attempting to pull over the Toyota, reaching speeds of 129mph.

The incident, which took place in the Watford area, left the police urging people to not stop in the fast lane if asked to pull over.

"What not to do when the Police ask you to stop!" the police account tweeted as they revealed they had been asked by other officers to assist with pulling the 'erratically' driven Toyota over.

The clip shows police officers flashing their lights and indicating for the driver to stop when he then indicates right and crosses into the fast lane of the M25.

Officers eventually manager to urge the driver to pull over on the safe side of the motorway.

What not to do when the Police ask you to stop! @WatfordPolice officers saw this Toyota driving erratically, and suspected alcohol, so asked us to assist in stopping it. Choosing to stop in lane 4 earned the sober driver 3 pts and a £100 fine. 400460/410562 pic.twitter.com/i14WqE3E9n — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) May 12, 2021

The tweet revealed the driver was sober and they were issued with three points on their licence and a £100 fine.