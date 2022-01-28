Rapist carries victim through city centre before subjecting her to horrific attack

By Stephen Rigley

This is the chilling moment a serial predator carried a woman through a city centre before horrifically raping her minutes later.

The shocking video was initially released by West Yorkshire Police in 2015 during the hunt for the attacker.

Now seven years later, Austin Osayande, 40, has admitted raping the woman. He has also admitted sexually attacking another woman a few years later.

The court was told CCTV showed Osayande loitering in a car park at around 4.40am on August 14, 2015. He was then spotted approaching the woman five minutes later as she waited for a cab following a night out.

Rapist walking through Leeds city centre. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

After chatting with her, the rapist snatches her from the streets.

Osayande originally denied the charges and was due to stand trial in March.He was remanded in custody to next appear at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on February 23.