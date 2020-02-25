'Rollerskating knifeman' arrested after 'stabbing three people'

A man was arrested on Redcatch Road in Bristol. Picture: Google

Three people have been hospitalised after being being reportedly stabbed by a man on rollerskates.

Police detained the man, aged in his thirties, in Redcatch Road at around 3.10pm on Tuesday after being called to reports of an attack.

A witness told the Bristol Post: "It was about 2.30pm and we were crossing the road and we saw a man running away from a man who was on rollerskates behind him.

"At first we thought they were joking around - it was a guy on rollerskates chasing a guy running away."

She added that it was when the man on rollerskates caught up with his alleged victim he began his attack.

Avon and Somerset Police said the three people in hospital do not have life-threatening injuries and the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

In a statement released on Twitter, the force said: "While we're keeping an open mind about the motive, we can confirm we're not treating the incident as terrorism.

"Road closures are in place as emergency services carry out inquiries and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

The suspect remains in custody.