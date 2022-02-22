Breaking News

Case of four men charged over shooting BLM activist Sasha Johnson collapses

22 February 2022, 14:48 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 15:02

The Old Bailey case of four men charged over her shooting at a 30th birthday party has collapsed.
The Old Bailey case of four men charged over her shooting at a 30th birthday party has collapsed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Old Bailey case of four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party in May 2021 has collapsed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house in Peckham, south London, just before 3am on May 23 last year.

Having initially been described as "critical", her condition is now said to be serious but stable as she continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark, Cameron Deriggs, 19, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, had denied conspiracy to murder.

They had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A trial was set to begin on March 7 but at an Old Bailey hearing on Tuesday the prosecution announced the Crown would not be pursuing the case.

Ms Johnson was known to be a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, which was initiated by the death of George Floyd in the US in 2020.

This story is being updated

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer
Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'
The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal
Prosecutors have identified three Met police officers charged for allegedly sharing offensive messages

Met officers charged over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens identified
Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his four-year-old sister, Gracie-Ann Wheaton, who were killed in the crash on the M4.

Van driver admits causing deaths of boy, 3, and his sister, 4, in horror M4 crash
Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison

More UK News

See more More UK News

Public health experts in Scotland want to see an end to 24 hour airport drinking

Calls for end of 24-hour drinking in airports as Scotland emerges from Covid-19
Jacob Rees-Mogg said top civil servants shouldn't show support for BLM.

Top civil servants should not publicly support Black Lives Matter, warns Jacob Rees-Mogg
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine
The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms, Palace says
Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police