Case of four men charged over shooting BLM activist Sasha Johnson collapses

The Old Bailey case of four men charged over her shooting at a 30th birthday party has collapsed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Old Bailey case of four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party in May 2021 has collapsed.

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house in Peckham, south London, just before 3am on May 23 last year.

Having initially been described as "critical", her condition is now said to be serious but stable as she continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark, Cameron Deriggs, 19, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, had denied conspiracy to murder.

They had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A trial was set to begin on March 7 but at an Old Bailey hearing on Tuesday the prosecution announced the Crown would not be pursuing the case.

Ms Johnson was known to be a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, which was initiated by the death of George Floyd in the US in 2020.

