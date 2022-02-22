Breaking News

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms, Palace says

The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen has cancelled planned virtual engagements as she is still suffering from mild Covid symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

She tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after coming into contact with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, the week he had the virus.

The 95-year-old is suffering "cold-like symptoms" and was due to carry out some virtual engagements this week.

However, the Palace has confirmed the monarch will not carry out the engagements on Tuesday as planned.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

Read more: Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak

Read more: 'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

It is understood further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.

The Queen, who is believed to be triple vaccinated, tested positive for Covid on Sunday, with messages of support pouring in for the popular royal.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8 - days after she carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months when she met charity workers at Sandringham house - when her son hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home.

The monarch continued working on Sunday following her positive test, issuing a message of condolence to the Brazilian president over flooding in his country while self-isolating at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Read more: Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests

Until recently she had been on doctors' orders to rest and only undertake light duties since mid-October.

She cancelled a run of major engagements, and also secretly spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

Her next public duty is a reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, according to royal writer Joe Little, by which time she should "hopefully" have recovered from the virus.

Boris Johnson has led messages of support for Her Royal Highness, writing on Twitter on Sunday: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Home Secretary Priti Patel both wrote "God save the Queen" in their tributes.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote: "On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."