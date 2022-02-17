'Extremely dangerous' sex offender Paul Robson arrested after four-day manhunt

Paul Robson has been arrested by police in Skegness. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Sophie Barnett

Sex offender Paul Robson has been arrested in Skegness after a four-day manhunt following his escape from an open prison.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said he was arrested at around 9.30am on Thursday and he remains in police custody.

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson. We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who have called in with potential sightings of him.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”

Robson, aged 56, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire on Sunday, with police advising people "not to approach" him.

They warned Robson, who is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault, was a "particular danger to women and young children".

Robson was jailed in 2000 when he attacked a woman after entering her home through her cat flap.

"This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous," said Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox.

A judge at Oxford Crown Court said he is a "menace to females" - and police have warned that now he has escaped he "presents a particular danger to women and young children".

