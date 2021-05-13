The terrifying moment car ploughs through building leaving 13 injured including two babies

13 May 2021, 14:19 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 14:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police have released shocking CCTV footage of a horror crash that injured 13 people, including five children.

West Yorkshire Police have released the CCTV after a man was jailed for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident occurred on Regent Street in Leeds, on 29 September 2019.

Kamran Khan, 29, of Markham Avenue, Leeds, was driving an Audi RS6 that collided at speed with a Peugeot 508, which further collided with the UCKG Help Centre.

Eight pedestrians inside and outside the church building were injured, including a one-year-old in a pram that was trapped between the car and wall.

Most of these injuries were minor but one woman suffered a serious injury to the foot.

Five people in the Peugeot, including another baby, were also injured.

A female passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, which required emergency surgery.

Khan sentenced to three years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month. He was also banned from driving for six and a half years.

Khan was jailed at Leeds Crown Court
Khan was jailed at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

PC Steve Harrison, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “While sentencing him, Judge Mairs repeatedly talked about Khan’s flagrant disregard for traffic laws.

“On that rainy day back in September 2019, Khan chose to drive over twice the speed limit and caused a crash which injured multiple adults and children. It is sheer luck that only two people were seriously injured and that the consequences were not even more serious.

“The court were told Khan had a previous conviction for a drug driving offence and had cannabis in his system at the time of this collision.

“Khan has been jailed for his actions and I hope this sends a clear message of the dangers and consequences of driving at excessive speeds whilst under the influence of drugs."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Callum Wheeler (left) will appear in court charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James

Julia James: Trial date set for man accused of murdering PCSO
Under the proposed changes, judges and magistrates would have to base their sentence on what a defendant intended to do to a child

Predators caught before they abuse children face tougher sentences
29 men have been charged in connection with the rape of one female child across a seven-year period

29 men charged over rape of one female child across seven-year period
The ex-policeman barraged the woman with hundreds of messages, the court heard

'Sex pest' police sergeant sent nearly 500 texts to woman who reported crime
The police dashcam footage shows officers attempting to pull the driver over

Shocking police dashcam footage shows driver pulling over in M25 fast lane
Caroline Crouch, 20, died during a home burglary in Greece

Greece murder: Husband 'begged thieves not to kill baby daughter'

More UK News

See more More UK News

People aged 18 and over in parts of Blackburn will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week

Covid-19: Over-18s in Blackburn can book vaccine from next week
A county court judgment against Boris Johnson for a debt of £535 was issued over a claim of defamation

Boris Johnson court judgement came from a defamation claim

Police are seen around the immigration enforcement van

Police deployed as large protest surrounds Immigration Enforcement van in Glasgow
Jordan Banks left sweets on police cars during lockdown to cheer up officers

Boy, 9, killed by lightning left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up in lockdown
Scientists have expressed fears the end of lockdown could be delayed due as UK cases of the Indian Covid-19 have tripled in a week.

Indian variant: Boris Johnson 'ruling nothing out' amid worries about delay to roadmap
The tunnelling machines have been assembled

HS2 tunnelling work begins in 'landmark moment'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London