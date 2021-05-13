The terrifying moment car ploughs through building leaving 13 injured including two babies

By EJ Ward

Police have released shocking CCTV footage of a horror crash that injured 13 people, including five children.

West Yorkshire Police have released the CCTV after a man was jailed for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident occurred on Regent Street in Leeds, on 29 September 2019.

Kamran Khan, 29, of Markham Avenue, Leeds, was driving an Audi RS6 that collided at speed with a Peugeot 508, which further collided with the UCKG Help Centre.

Eight pedestrians inside and outside the church building were injured, including a one-year-old in a pram that was trapped between the car and wall.

Most of these injuries were minor but one woman suffered a serious injury to the foot.

Five people in the Peugeot, including another baby, were also injured.

A female passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, which required emergency surgery.

Khan sentenced to three years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month. He was also banned from driving for six and a half years.

Khan was jailed at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

PC Steve Harrison, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “While sentencing him, Judge Mairs repeatedly talked about Khan’s flagrant disregard for traffic laws.

“On that rainy day back in September 2019, Khan chose to drive over twice the speed limit and caused a crash which injured multiple adults and children. It is sheer luck that only two people were seriously injured and that the consequences were not even more serious.

“The court were told Khan had a previous conviction for a drug driving offence and had cannabis in his system at the time of this collision.

“Khan has been jailed for his actions and I hope this sends a clear message of the dangers and consequences of driving at excessive speeds whilst under the influence of drugs."