Woman, 49, arrested for murder after death of boy, 5, in Coventry
26 January 2022, 07:45
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a five-year-old boy was found at a house in Coventry.
Police said the suspect is understood to have been known to the child.
The boy was found with serious injuries at a terraced house in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just after 5.55pm on Tuesday.
He was confirmed dead at the scene. A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning. Coventry police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.
Other officers conducted door-to-door enquiries and contacted nearby businesses for copies of CCTV footage.
Coventry Police Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: "This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.
"The loss of any life - especially one so young - is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.
"A suspect has been arrested and it's important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.
"We'll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time."