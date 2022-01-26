Woman, 49, arrested for murder after death of boy, 5, in Coventry

26 January 2022, 07:45

Police near an address in Coventry where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder
Police near an address in Coventry where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a five-year-old boy was found at a house in Coventry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said the suspect is understood to have been known to the child.

The boy was found with serious injuries at a terraced house in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just after 5.55pm on Tuesday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene. A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning. Coventry police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.

Other officers conducted door-to-door enquiries and contacted nearby businesses for copies of CCTV footage.

Coventry Police Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: "This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing. 

Read more: Boy, 4, dies after getting head stuck in homemade double stair gate

Read more: Father charged with murder after 19-year-old daughter 'hit by a car'

"The loss of any life - especially one so young - is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern. 

"A suspect has been arrested and it's important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.

"We'll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram

Two men arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners
A dad has been charged with murder of his 19-year-old daughter

Father charged with murder after 19-year-old daughter 'hit by a car'
The incident happened at Walney School in Barrow

School in shock as pupil, 15, suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Cumbria
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43 (pictured) was stabbed to death in Maida Vale.

Pictured: Mum, 43, with 'heart of gold' stabbed to death in Maida Vale killings
Lucy Letby has been remanded into custody.

Nurse Lucy Letby appears in court accused of murdering 8 babies in killing spree

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Foreign Secretary has said the UK is ready to impose "severe" sanctions on Russia

'Severe' UK sanctions 'ready to go' as 100,000 Russian troops line Ukraine border
Liz Truss refused to say if she would back a reversal in the decision to hike National Insurance contributions

'It's going ahead' but Liz Truss refuses to say if she'd back delaying NI hike
Disney has come under fire for their "backwards story of the Seven Dwarfs"

Seven Dwarfs may be axed from Snow White remake amid Disney backlash over 'stereotypes'
The shocking footage caused outrage online.

Disgraced teacher charged with animal cruelty over video of horse being punched and kicked
Mike O’Farrell apologised after making the comments

Cricket chairman apologises for 'outdated' remarks over racial stereotypes in sport
Boris Johnson has warned President Putin Russia's sons won't come back if they invade Ukraine.

Russia's sons won't come home if they invade Ukraine: Boris issues stark warning to Putin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police