What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what is he expected to say?

A Downing Street press conference will be held later today. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference today as part of the Government's drive to encourage take-up of booster jabs amid growing fears about the Omicron variant.

This is what we know so far about the Downing Street address.

Why is Boris Johnson speaking?

Measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus came into force on Tuesday including mandatory mask wearing, strict travel rules and the expansion of the booster programme.

It comes as three more cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified in the UK, taking the total number to 14 - with nine detected in Scotland, one in Nottingham, one in Essex and three in London.

What is the Prime Minister expected to say?

Boris Johnson is set to outline the new coronavirus measures which came into force at 4am on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also reinforce the need for the public to get their jabs with reports suggesting a new target of 5,000 booster jabs a day will be set, up from 350,000.

Travel rules are also expected to be explained, with UK arrivals required to take a Day 2 PCR test and isolate until they have a negative result.

Speaking ahead of the press conference, Mr Johnson said: "The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant.

"Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defence, so it is more important than ever that people come forward when eligible to get boosted.

"Not only will today’s steps help us slow down the variant’s spread, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we have all worked so hard for."

When will he make his speech?

Mr Johnson is expected to make his speech at 4pm today - you can watch it live on Global Player.

What are the new rules?

From 4am on Tuesday, face coverings will be compulsory in shops and other indoor areas such as banks and hairdressers.

Individuals will also be expected to cover their faces on public transport, unless exempt.

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, even if they are double-jabbed or triple-jabbed, Boris Johnson has announced.

All travellers returning to England after 4am on Tuesday will need to take a PCR test on or before Day Two and self-isolate until a negative test result is confirmed.