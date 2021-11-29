Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

By Emma Soteriou

Precautionary measures are being brought in from Tuesday amid growing worries over the new Omicron Covid variant - find out the latest rules in place here.

The Government previously announced changes to the rules when Omicron became a Covid "variant of concern".

It comes as five cases of the new variant have were confirmed in England and six were found in Scotland by Monday evening.

Measures making a return include mask-wearing and stricter travel restrictions.

Where do masks have to be worn?

From 4am on Tuesday, face coverings will be compulsory in shops and other indoor areas such as banks and hairdressers.

Individuals will also be expected to cover their faces on public transport, unless they are exempt.

Who needs to self-isolate?

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, even if they are double-jabbed or triple-jabbed, Boris Johnson has announced.

As little is known about the latest variant, the move will give time for more people to get vaccinated before case numbers rise further, offering more protection.

What are the travel changes?

The Government confirmed that it would be reverting back to previous rules put in place previously in the pandemic, including more red-listed countries and self-isolation.

Tests and self-isolation

All travellers returning to England after 4am on Tuesday will need to take a PCR test on or before day two, self-isolating until a negative test result is confirmed.

However, free NHS tests are not valid for travel. PCR tests instead need be bought from private providers.

Red list return

The Government previously confirmed that 10 countries had been added to the red list due to the new Omicron variant.

The countries on the list are:

Angola

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Anyone who arrived from one of the above countries between midday 26 November and 4am 28 November - and had been in any of the locations in the previous 10 days - must quarantine at home, or at "alternative appropriate accommodation", the Government said.

Quarantine applies to the traveller and their household or whoever they are staying with.

Those arriving in England after 28 November have to follow usual red list rules, meaning a 10-day quarantine in a managed hotel and taking two tests on or before day two and on or after day eight of quarantining, even if fully vaccinated.