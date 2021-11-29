Live

Live: Omicron likely spreading in the UK as booster announcement expected

29 November 2021, 10:52 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 13:15

  • Nine cases of Omicron found in UK so far
  • People urged to work from home in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon
  • Testing is under way at a primary school in Essex, which is thought to be linked to the Omicron variant
  • The health secretary's convening an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers, before giving a statement to the Commons
  • Labour wants to see masks in hospitality settings, and better sick pay
  • Japan bans foreign visitors
The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron.
The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Nine cases of the Covid-19 variant have been confirmed in the UK - follow the latest updates here.

The Scottish government confirmed on Monday that six cases of Omicron had been detected, as health secretary Sajid Javid is expected to make an announcement on expanding the booster programme.

Britain's now got nine confirmed cases of the Omicron strain of the virus; in Westminster, Essex, Nottingham and in Scotland.

The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says those involved hadn't been travelling.

The strain was first identified in South Africa but has been found around the world in the five days since its discovery on Wednesday.

Follow all the LIVE updates in our blog below.

