'All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get jabbed', says care minister

The care minister has urged everyone to get their jab in time for Christmas. Picture: LBC/ Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The care minister has told LBC that ski trips and school nativities should go ahead as planned, as she urged the 4.5 million unvaccinated people in the UK to get jabbed in time for Christmas.

Gillian Keegan, Minister of State for Care and Mental Health, pleaded with the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus as new rules come into force in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the MP for Chichester said: "We want everyone to come forward and get their jab for Christmas, before Christmas you know if you haven’t had your first jab, and there are about 4.5 million people who haven’t, come forward please.

"If you haven’t had your second come forward or your booster if you are called up come forward.

"The best thing we can do for everything really to protect our society and to make sure we can go about our daily business as much as we possibly can is for everybody to get their jab.

"It is the best wall of defence. All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get their jab."

Families should also be able to attend school nativity plays despite the new variant of coronavirus.

Asked on LBC about such events, amid reports some had been cancelled or restricted, Gillian Keegan said: "Well, yes, I think we've said 'go about your plans'.

"I mean, obviously, you know, wear a mask, be cautious, you know, all the other... all the things that people usually put in place. To be honest, I think most people are being... have been sensible all along.

"But we're not saying to people cancel your plans. And you know, I'm sure it'd be lovely to go to a nativity play right now."

The minister added that people wanting to book ski holidays to Europe can "continue with their plans" but warned travel advise can "change quickly".

Her commets come as three new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland, bringing the total to nine.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.