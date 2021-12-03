"Community transmission" of Omicron variant in Scotland

3 December 2021, 16:19 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 16:25

Fears that Omicron was spreading in the community in Scotland have now been confirmed
Fears that Omicron was spreading in the community in Scotland have now been confirmed. Picture: Alamy
Gina Davidson

By Gina Davidson

Community transmission of the Omicron variant is now taking place in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Scotland now has a total of 29 Omicron cases - with 16 being reported in the last 24 hours.

Prior to Friday, the latest count on Omicron Covid variant was 13, with seven of them in Lanarkshire. The first six cases were all linked to a “single event” on November 20.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising, and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to several different sources including a Steps concert at the Hydro on 22 November.

READ MORE: 'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says

“This confirms our view that there is now community transmission of this variant within Scotland. Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise - perhaps significantly - in the days ahead.

“However, health protection teams are continuing work through contact tracing, isolation and testing to slow the spread as far as possible while we learn more about the new variant’s impact. Ministers are also keeping the situation under daily review.”

According to the Scottish Government no cases have been identified from a second Steps concert the following night, and risk to those who attended the concert is low.

Concert-goers are being told they don’t need to isolate, unless asked to by Test & Protect or if they develop symptoms.

The government has said that vaccination was the “most important line of defence” and urged people to comply “rigorously” with all the protections currently in place to stem transmission.

An SEC spokesperson confirmed that the Steps gig had been subject to an Omicron scare.

The spokesperson said all protocols were followed on the night of the gig and with Test & Protect in the aftermath.

The spokesperson said: “As with any event taking place at the Scottish Event Campus, the most up to date public health guidance relating to COVID-19 was followed on the evening of November 22.

"We will continue to work closely with Test & Protect colleagues to provide them with any information they require.”

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Night Tube strikes will take place on two lines on Friday and Saturday

Tube strike set to cause "severe disruption" to passengers this weekend

Traffic & Travel

Tustin was sentence to life in prison for the murder of six year old Arthur

Evil stepmother Emma Tustin 'suicide risk' after being bullied by inmates in jail
Bomb disposal experts were dispatched after a man presented to hospital with a shell in his rectum

Bomb squad called to hospital after patient 'slipped and fell' onto WW2 shell
Members of the armed forces in Weardale today carrying care packs containing hot water bottles, hats, blankets, gloves and thermal socks.

Storm Arwen: Army deployed as thousands endure seventh day without power
People who have been left without power pictured yesterday in High Handenhold, County Durham.

Thousands without power from Storm Arwen eligible for £140 a day compensation
Arthur's dad and stepmother will be sentenced later today

PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first team coach Andrew Gayle are among 16 members of the coaching team to leave Yorkshire County Cricket club.

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket's entire coaching team leave club in wake of racism scandal
Grenfell united said news of the deal had "shattered" them

'Deeply disrespectful': Mercedes F1 team sign deal with firm linked to Grenfell Tower tragedy

West London

Tustin was jailed for life while Hughes got 21 years for the killing of little Arthur

Evil stepmum who murdered little Arthur, 6, jailed for life and his dad given 21 years
Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter.

Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe