Coronavirus outbreak: Can I still go to Italy and will my insurance cover me?

Can I still go to Italy and will my insurance cover me? Picture: PA

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe - with a handful of towns on lockdown, here is the latest advice on travelling to Italy.

After the outbreak in Italy, which has seen 500 cases of the virus, a number of towns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been isolated - the Italian government is going to "extraordinary measures" to quell the superbug.

Over 3 million Brits visiting Italy a year so we've put together a guide for all those affected holiday makers - including which towns to avoid, what to do if you're going to an unaffected region of Italy and advice on travel insurance.

Which towns are on lockdown?

There are currently 11 towns on lockdown which government are advising against all but essential travel to:

- Bertonico

- Casalpusterlengo

- Castelgerundo

- Castiglione d'Adda

- Codogno

- Fombio

- Maleo

- San Fiorano

- Somaglia

- Terranova dei Passerini

- Vo' Euganeo

Coronavirus has hit Italy worse than any European country. Picture: PA

What to do if you have a holiday booked in the affected areas

The FCO advise getting in touch with your travel company or tour operator. They are likely to change the location of your trip so you can still go abroad or rearrange the holiday to a later date.

If you'd like to cancel the trip some travel insurance policies cover cancellation due to an epidemic - make sure to check yours.

Can people still go to the unaffected areas of Italy?

Yes - it is only the isolated regions that the FCO are advising people to avoid. If you are going elsewhere in Italy your trip will still go ahead unless there are further government updates.

You may decide you want to avoid Italy altogether - if this is the case it's unlikely many travel providers will refund your money unfortunately. Instead they may offer to rearrange the dates of your trip.

If there is no mention of an epidemic in your insurance policy it is likely you will not be covered for any losses if you do not travel.

If you develop coronavirus symptoms, Italy's emergency helpline is 112 - English-speaking operators are available.