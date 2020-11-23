Covid: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has outlined new tiers and rules after lockdown but what are they? What does this mean for pubs and shops? New post-lockdown restrictions explained.

Boris Johnson will be outlining new rules and restrictions for the country following the end of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Putting the country back under the alert system of tier 1, 2 and 3, the Prime Minister is expected to confirm stricter rules in order to continue to beat the spread of Covid-19.

It’s also reported more regions and areas will be placed into higher alert tiers as we prepare to relax the rules to allow for Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

So what are the new lockdown tier rules? And what are the tier 1, 2 and 3 lockdown restrictions we need to follow? Johnson is yet to confirm details but here’s what’s expected to happen:

England lockdown: More regions and areas are expected to go into higher level alert categories. Picture: PA

What are the tier 1, medium alert, Covid lockdown rules?

As of December 2, when lockdown ends, it’s reported the rules will be very similar to before.

All businesses and venues that can open, are allowed to operate as usual, pubs and restaurants will follow a 10pm curfew and schools, unis and places of worship can remain open.

Weddings and funerals, following current Covid guidelines, can go ahead as planned, gyms can reopen and the rule of six will apply both indoors and outdoors.

Tier rules after lockdown: Shops and restaurants are expected to open again. Picture: PA

What are the tier 2, high alert, rules and restrictions?

The rules are similar to tier 1 in regards to schools, restaurants and pubs. However, socialising becomes a little more difficult.

Social bubbles and households must not mix indoors but the rule of 6 can still apply outside. Gyms and shops are expected to open too.

What are the tier 3, very high alert, rules and restrictions?

These are the toughest of restrictions set in place in England and will mean pubs and bars must remain shut unless a main meal is served, wedding receptions banned and no mixing of households or bubbles.

The rule of six outside applies and it will be determined by local authorities whether gyms, leisure centres and certain other businesses can reopen.

Unnecessary travel and overnight stays are also strongly advised against.