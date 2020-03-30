EasyJet grounds flight: How long for and can we claim a refund for cancelled flights?

EasyJet have announced they've grounded their entire fleet of planes. Picture: PA

Coronavirus has seen airline company EasyJet ground all international flights - but when will they fly again? And do you need to fill out a refund form?

EasyJet have just announced they’re grounding their entire fleet of 330 planes following the coronavirus outbreak.

With all non-essential travel banned in the UK and in most of Europe, Africa and America, the budget airline has said the move had to be made due to “unprecedented travel restrictions”.

So when will EasyJet flights be up and running again? And how do you claim a refund for your cancelled flight?

Here’s everything you need to know about EasyJet grounding their flights:

EasyJet are offering customers refunds and vouchers. Picture: PA

How long have EasyJet grounded their flights for?

At the time of making the announcement, EasyJet have said they don’t know how long flights will be cancelled for.

With the Government’s flight restrictions and the uncertainty of how long a coronavirus lockdown will last, they are unable to give a restart date.

Can you claim a refund for cancelled EasyJet flights?

The EasyJet website has stated customers are entitled to a full refund if your flight has been cancelled due to "confirmed travel restrictions from certain countries through advice provided by the World Health Organisations or changes to our schedule".

Customers can also transfer to another flight free of charge or select to get an EasyJet voucher that can be redeemed at a later date.

EasyJet have asked customers to not call unless urgent. Picture: Twitter

EasyJet customers have been advised to log on to manage their bookings. Picture: Twitter

How to claim a refund for an EasyJet cancelled flight?

EasyJet’s Twitter page has asked for people not to get in touch unless urgent due to fewer staff and higher demands.

The quickest way to deal with your flight cancellations is to log on to your EasyJet account and click ‘manage disruption’ under the Manage Bookings tab - here you will be presented with your options.