Coronavirus in the UK: Where have there been confirmed cases?

Confirmed coronavirus cases have now happened across the UK. Picture: PA/Getty

COVID-19 is expected to spread further in the UK in the coming weeks but where is it? From Essex, to Scotland and Ireland - here’s where the coronavirus is at the moment.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has been more than 30 confirmed cases as of the beginning of March and it’s expected to increase in coming weeks.

So where in the UK are there confirmed cases of the virus? With new outbreaks being recorded in Scotland, Ireland, Essex and now Devon, it’s clear the coronavirus is widespread.

At the moment the UK is taking small, precautionary measures to help prevent further spread including school closures and hygiene recommendations from the NHS, particularly those with beards.

Coronvirus in London: There have now been 10 cases confirmed. Picture: PA

Here’s all the infected parts of the UK and how many have been infected so far:

Belfast, Ireland

Derbyshire - 1 case

York - 2 cases

Arrowe Park - 4 cases

Wales - 1 case

Brighton - 1 case

Essex - 1 case

London - 10 cases

Berkshire - 1 case

Surrey - 2 cases

Tayside, Scotland - 1 case

Hertfordshire - 3 cases

West Sussex - 2 cases

Devon - 2 cases

It is believed that only five of these cases caught the coronavirus in the UK rather than contracting it from abroad and nearly 12,000 people in the UK have been tested for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting after an increase in cases were confirmed.