When is Boris Johnson reviewing UK coronavirus lockdown?

Boris Johnson is expected to make his coronavirus lockdown reviews this week.

The Covid-19 lockdown review is expected to happen this week - but when will Boris Johnson be making the speech? And will we hear the coronavirus lockdown exit strategy?

Boris Johnson and his team of experts and advisors are expected to make coronavirus lockdown review this week giving the UK an insight into a possible lockdown exit strategy.

The country has been in lockdown since March 23 and the public are waiting for the next review which could potentially see the easing of social distancing measures, talk of schools reopening and back to work plans.

So when is the next UK lockdown review from Prime Minister Boris? And will he talk about an exit plan? Details revealed?

The Prime Minister will talk potential plans to ease lockdown measures.

When is the next UK lockdown review by Boris Johnson?

Following Foreign Secretary’s Dominic Raab extending lockdown on April 17, the next government review is due on Thursday, May 7.

However, it is expected Boris won’t make the review until Sunday, May 10 where he’ll be revealing the UK’s gradual exit plan.

The coronavirus pandemic in the UK must pass five tests before the country will consider going into phase 2 and potentially easing lockdown rules.

The Government have five tests they want to pass before moving on to the next phase.

What is Boris Johnson expected to say during lockdown review?

There have been a lot of reports over what the Government have planned for the next stage of dealing with Covid-19 with rumours including essential face mask wearing, an update on schools and potentially seeing friends and family.

During his first speech back after recovering from coronavirus himself, he said: “We will be setting out comprehensive plans next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, back into childcare, and how we can travel to work and make life in the workplace safe."