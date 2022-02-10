Police hunt for two men a year after aspiring lawyer, 22, killed in London

Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak have released images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for two men in connection to the fatal stabbing of an aspiring lawyer in north-west London a year ago.

Officers want to speak with the two men in the released photos, which were captured near the scene shortly before the murder, Metropolitan Police said.

Sven Badzak, 22, died after being attacked and stabbed in Kilburn on February 6 2021.

The victim, from Maida Hill, west London, and his 16-year-old friend were chased at around 5.30pm before they became separated.

Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed repeatedly, with his friend also suffering multiple stab injuries but escaping into a shop in Willesden Lane. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Mr Badzak's mother, Jasna Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said her son, who had hoped to do a law conversion course, had gone to the shops to get orange juice and a bagel when he was attacked.

Three men have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

Shiroh Ambersley, 21, and Rashid Gedel, 20, both denied murdering Mr Badzak when they appeared at the Old Bailey in June after being charged earlier last year.

Ambersley, from Wembley, and Gedel, from Ilford, have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial on July 18.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder in September.

Six other men who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "More than a year has passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family and our investigation remains ongoing.

"Sven's family deserve justice and we will not rest until we identify those responsible and bring them all before the courts.

"We would ask anyone – especially those in Kilburn and the wider area near where the incident took place – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who these males are and if you saw them in the vicinity of Willesden Lane on 6 February 2021."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06FEB2. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.