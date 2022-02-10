Exclusive

Angel Lynn's aunt tells LBC she's 'horrified' one of the kidnappers could walk free in months

10 February 2022, 13:38 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 15:05

By Elizabeth Haigh

The aunt of a young woman who was left paralysed after falling out of a van she'd been bundled into by her boyfriend told LBC she was "horrified" at the prospect of one of her kidnappers being released in two months.

Ms Lynn's aunt, Jackie Chamberlain, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty her niece had "blossomed into a really beautiful girl".

She said the family has been informed that one of the offenders, Rocco Sansome, who was sentenced to 21 months for kidnapping, could be released in the next two months.

She described it as a "green light for people to say: 'I can get away with this'.

"She will never walk or talk again. She's had a massive brain surgery.

"She's no different to how she was on the very first day."

Around 16 months after the attack, Angel still cannot come home as the family need to have a hospital grade room, which is "unbelievably" expensive.

A GoFundMe has been launched by the family, and has so far raised more than £66,000.

It must be completely sanitised, and she will require oxygen as she cannot breathe on her own.

According to Ms Chamberlain, it is not known if Angel is able to recognise her parents.

"They're not even sure that she's aware of who they are."

She added: "A whole lifetime of dreams has been lost."

Angel Lynn, 19, was found seriously injured on the A6 near Loughborough after falling out of a van her boyfriend bundled her into.

Chay Bowskill, 20, was given seven and a half years behind bars after being found guilty of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The sentence is being reviewed by the Attorney General to see if it was "unduly lenient".

"She had lots of dreams and aspirations, as all young people do," she said.

"She was a very kindhearted girl."

She explained Ms Lynn would often help her brother, who has serious learning difficulties, and was always willing to help out.

Angel Lynn, 19, now requires round the clock care.
Picture: Family handout

"She was so sweet.

"She used to come and watch me at music festivals, and she’d be there in the crowd.

"She’d make your heartstrings go ping even as a little kid.

"She was just such a lovely person - now I can’t recognise that person at all."

Horrific video footage shows the moment Ms Lynn was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a silver Transit van.

Police said Ms Lynn exited the vehicle at some point in the journey and she now requires "round the clock care" due to the injuries she suffered.

In a statement released after the sentencing hearing, Ms Lynn's family said: "Our lives have been changed beyond recognition forever.

"Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her. That future has sadly been taken away from her.

"The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family.

"Every day is not only a huge struggle for Angel but also a huge struggle for our family and friends.

"We are lucky in some ways as we are a close family, we have lots of lovely friends who help us and people that care in other ways."

The statement continued: "We try to remain strong but we know that every day will be difficult and a struggle for us all especially for Angel.

"I know that Angel will never get married now and I will never get to walk my daughter down the aisle.

"Nikki and I will never be grandparents to Angel's children.

"We don't know what the future holds for our daughter but we try to put smiles on our faces each day but inside our hearts are bleeding out."

He aunt told LBC Angel did not tell anyone about her former boyfriend's

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: "Angel is a young woman who had plans and aspirations in place and the rest of her life to look forward to.

"Because of the extent of her injuries she now faces constant medical treatment and round the clock care.

"Her family remain devastated by what has happened and I praise the strength and bravery they have shown and continue to demonstrate to this day.

"No verdict or subsequent sentence can make up for the quality of life this young woman has lost."

The family's GoFundMe can be found here.

