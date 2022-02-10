Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

10 February 2022, 08:21 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 08:55

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day
The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Antisemitism rose to a record high last year, rising by a third from 2020, a charity has found.

A damning report laid bare the problem in the UK as the Community Security Trust [CST] logged 2,255 incidents throughout 2021, up 34% from 1,684 the year before.

Incidents included times when the Holocaust was celebrated and problems at schools.

The CST found rises associated with times when conflicts between Israel and Palestine broke out, including passengers in a convoy of cars covered with the Palestinian flag being accused of making threats against Jews in North West London.

"Not a good year last year for British Jews, and I think most Jewish people will be shocked but not at all surprised by what we’ve found," Mark Gardner, the CST's chief executive, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"So it's the first time that we've had over 2,000 cases of anti Jewish race hatred reported by members of the public and police forces to CST.

"It's a third up on the year before and it's a quarter more than anything that we've seen in any previous worst year so it was not good."

He added: “I think there is an impact of the lockdown. Now, we had two things coming together back in May and June which was a lifting of lockdown restrictions, and also a war in the Middle East.

"And basically when those two things came together, we saw by far the worst single month of anti-Semitism that we've ever had reported to CST. So there is very much something going on."

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "These statistics are shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of antisemitism has not been eradicated.

"Our Jewish community has been subject to appalling hatred and it is through the strength and determination of the Community Security Trust that we continue in our work together to stop such terrible attacks.

"In addition to supporting the work of CST, I continue to support the police to ensure they have the resources to tackle these despicable incidents so that perpetrators can then be punished with the full force of the law."

Among the acts of hate found by the CST, 502 used far-right or Nazi themes. A total of 90 saw the Holocaust being celebrated.

As Israel clashed with the Hamas militant group in Gaza in May last year, antisemitic incidents spiked.

The convoy, in which passengers were accused of using offensive language and making the threats, was one of 661 seen in May alone, the highest of any month last year.

In schools, which have seen a number of widely-reported incidents in the past year, 182 instances of antisemitism were reported – the most seen in any year and 54 more than 2020.

Of those, 99 involved pupils or staff at non-faith schools. In the year prior, just 14 of those were recorded.

The CST said it was "unusual unusual for such a high proportion of school-related incidents to take place at non-faith schools and CST supported many schoolchildren and teachers who felt isolated and fearful about returning to their place of education and work".

Mr Gardner told Nick: "That was especially upsetting for our staff to receive so many phone calls from school kids who they thought they were their friends suddenly turned on them, because there's a war going on thousands of miles away.

"Parents too scared to send their kids into school, and also Jewish teachers who are being verbally abused and physically abused by school kids in the classroom. This was a really really disturbing phenomenon all over the country."

University students, academics, student unions or student bodies were either the victim or offender in 128 incidents, up from 44 in 2020.

This article is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

One thousand British troops are being put on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe

UK puts 1,000 troops on standby to help Ukrainian refugees as Boris heads for NATO talks

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter's firm

The comments were not made against Ms Rooney, a court heard on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic emerges of PM near alcohol at No10 quiz

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced

UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'

LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'

Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

'You're joking!': Moment man who killed Helen Bailey arrested for murder of first wife

Kurt Zouma, who played for West Ham on Tuesday evening, has had his cats taken off him by the RSPCA.

Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

The JET device, is the world's largest and most powerful magnetic fusion experiment

Fusion energy a 'huge step' closer after record-breaking UK experiment

The Met is reviewing its decision to not probe a No10 Christmas quiz

Met to re-examine No10 Xmas quiz after photo of Boris near open bottle of bubbly emerges

The devolved nations are under added pressure to change their Covid rules too.

Will everyone follow Boris? Scotland and Wales face mounting pressure to scrap Covid rules

Zouma faces prosecution over a video of him kicking his cat

Kurt Zouma 'could face four years' as French groups demand prosecution over cat kicking

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Kennedy Space Centre on February 3 carrying a batch of Starlink satellites (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

UK launches diplomatic blitz to ease tensions in Russia over Ukraine

UK launches diplomatic blitz over Ukraine as PM heads to Poland and Truss lands in Russia
Indonesia Crocodile

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

A member of staff collects a PCR test at a site in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden ends Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police