Breaking News

Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

9 February 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 15:24

Kurt Zouma, who played for West Ham on Tuesday evening, has had his cats taken off him by the RSPCA.
Kurt Zouma, who played for West Ham on Tuesday evening, has had his cats taken off him by the RSPCA. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

The RSPCA has seized two cats from defender Kurt Zouma and he has been fined "£250,000" by West Ham after a shocking video emerged of the footballer kicking them at his home in Essex.

A spokesman for the animal charity said on Wednesday that the two cats are now in RSPCA care, adding its priority "is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats".

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues," a spokesman said.

Zouma has also been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, West Ham have announced.

It has been reported this could be around £250,000 - which is roughly two weeks of the star's wages.

Read more: Kurt Zouma 'could face four years' as French groups demand prosecution over cat kicking

Read more: 'No place for such abhorrent violence': Minister condemns Kurt Zouma cat kicking video

The West-Ham centre back was seen in a video kicking and slapping his pet, with the caption "it is beginning" written over the footage.

The footage has shocked the nation and has been condemned by football figures and politicians, with fans booing the France international during the Hammers' game against Watford on Tuesday.

The RSPCA's statement added: “We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

“We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time.”

Chris Packham has hailed the news, saying: "Zouma’s cats have been taken by RSPCA and are in their care where they will get a full veterinarian inspection and immediate care. And virtual cuddles from all of us! The criminal investigation continues."

Essex Police is investigating the incident alongside the RSPCA and said "urgent enquiries" are ongoing.

Read more: NHS backlog cannot be blamed on Brexit staff departures, health minister insists

The 27-year-old is now the target of a bid to see him face legal proceedings over the clip, which could see him face up to four years in jail in France.

The 30 Million Friends Foundation, an animal rights charity, and the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA), both in France, have taken legal action and asked prosecutors to get involved.

In France, convictions for the mistreatment of animals can result in four years in jail and a fine of around £50,000, the Daily Mail reports.

A spokesman for the 30 Million Friends Foundation said: "We condemn this heinous act, have asked that the player be suspended from the France team, and filed a legal complaint against him."

The French penal code allows for French citizens to be prosecuted for crimes committed while overseas.

The defender has apologised for the clip, which was posted by The Sun.

This story is being updated

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

Author Helen Bailey's killer to die behind bars for murdering first wife 6 years earlier
Cressida Dick has come under fire over the report

Cressida Dick given 'days and weeks' to clean up Met racism and misogyny or she's out
The alleged rape took place in business class on a United Airlines flight to Heathrow

Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'
Mason James Cowgill has been jailed for eight months

Driver jailed after swigging Bollinger Champagne behind wheel of work van
Ramarni Crosby, 16, was killed in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

Three more teenagers arrested over murder of boy, 16, days before Christmas
Cameron Kalani was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

Buckingham Palace intruder who scaled wall with knife and cocaine spared jail

More UK News

See more More UK News

The JET device, is the world's largest and most powerful magnetic fusion experiment

Fusion energy a 'huge step' closer after record-breaking UK experiment
Boris Johnson defended the photo at PMQs on Wednesday.

Boris forced to defend new partygate photo showing him near open bubbly bottle at No10
Zouma faces prosecution over a video of him kicking his cat

Kurt Zouma 'could face four years' as French groups demand prosecution over cat kicking
France is set to ease travel requirements for vaccinated travellers

France to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated in half-term boost for Brits
Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life term for Sarah Everard's murder

Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid
Gillian Keegan apologised for staying in a meeting after testing positive for Covid

Health minister sorry for staying in meeting despite testing positive for Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police