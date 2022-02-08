West Ham star Kurt Zouma says sorry over shocking footage of him kicking and slapping cat

Kurt Zouma apologised over the footage. Picture: Alamy

West Ham football star Kurt Zouma has said sorry after shocking footage emerged showing him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The French centre-back is shown chasing it around a house, throwing shoes at it and dropping the animal.

Laughter can be heard in the clips, with one clip superimposed with the caption "sa commence" – French for "it is beginning" – while other footage shows a row of laughing face emojis.

French international Zouma, 27, apologised after the footage was published on The Sun's website.

"I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret," he said.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

Read more: Tories demand PM apologise after cops rescue Starmer from mob hurling 'Jimmy Savile' abuse

Read more: Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

His club condemned his actions in the clip.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," a statement given to the newspaper said.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

An RSPCA spokesperson added: "This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise."