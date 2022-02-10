Breaking News

Prince Charles catches Covid for second time while Camilla tests negative

This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid and is now self-isolating.

The heir to the throne's Twitter page said: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

The Prince of Wales and been due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, who was a Jewish businesswoman and single parent. She was killed in 1277, but no-one was ever convicted of the murder.

He was also due to attend a civic reception at The Great Hall in Castle Avenue, Winchester.

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall would be a Queen consort at Charles's side when he is King.

It is understood that the Prince of Wales has not been in contact with the Queen this week, and has cancelled all imminent engagements.

Just last night the Prince of Wales attended a reception with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust and gave a keynote speech to around 350 guests.

This trust was founded by the Prince of Wales in 2007.

Also at the event, held at the British Museum, was Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid were also in attendance.

This comes shortly after Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, tested positive for covid last week.

The Prince also visited the National Gallery yesterday and awarded OBEs to chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson, as well as an MBE to Dr Nisreen Alwan, who is known for campaigning for more awareness around long covid.

The couple also had a busy schedule on Tuesday that included Camilla visiting a domestic abuse charity and Roundhill Primary School in Bath.

She was pictured visiting a sexual assault referral centre in London earlier today.

Under current covid rules, fellow household members do not need to isolate as long as they test negative for covid and are fully vaccinated.

Tonight The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception to celebrate the work of the @britishasiantst, a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 to support disadvantaged communities in South Asia. pic.twitter.com/hXdTJoUsSf — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 9, 2022

It is the second time the royal tested positive, having previously had it in 2020, early in the pandemic, when he developed mild symptoms.

Prince Charles first contracted coronavirus in March 2020, but said he "got off quite lightly."

At the time, he said: "I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing."

"But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this."

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has also previously contracted covid, but the Queen has so far avoided the virus.

Earlier this week, PM Boris Johnson announced plans to scrap all covid restrictions, with a statement expected to Parliament before the end of the month.

This would mean those who test positive for covid will no longer need to self-isolate.

Currently, people in the UK can end their isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six.

