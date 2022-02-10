Breaking News

Prince Charles catches Covid for second time while Camilla tests negative

10 February 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 14:48

This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020.
This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid and is now self-isolating.

The heir to the throne's Twitter page said: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

The Prince of Wales and been due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, who was a Jewish businesswoman and single parent. She was killed in 1277, but no-one was ever convicted of the murder.

He was also due to attend a civic reception at The Great Hall in Castle Avenue, Winchester.

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall would be a Queen consort at Charles's side when he is King. 

It is understood that the Prince of Wales has not been in contact with the Queen this week, and has cancelled all imminent engagements.

Just last night the Prince of Wales attended a reception with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust and gave a keynote speech to around 350 guests.

This trust was founded by the Prince of Wales in 2007.

Read more: Defiant Cressida Dick: I'm not going to quit and the Met is better than before

Also at the event, held at the British Museum, was Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid were also in attendance.

This comes shortly after Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, tested positive for covid last week.

The Prince also visited the National Gallery yesterday and awarded OBEs to chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson, as well as an MBE to Dr Nisreen Alwan, who is known for campaigning for more awareness around long covid.

The couple also had a busy schedule on Tuesday that included Camilla visiting a domestic abuse charity and Roundhill Primary School in Bath.

She was pictured visiting a sexual assault referral centre in London earlier today.

Under current covid rules, fellow household members do not need to isolate as long as they test negative for covid and are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

It is the second time the royal tested positive, having previously had it in 2020, early in the pandemic, when he developed mild symptoms.

Prince Charles first contracted coronavirus in March 2020, but said he "got off quite lightly."

At the time, he said: "I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing."

"But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this."

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has also previously contracted covid, but the Queen has so far avoided the virus.

Earlier this week, PM Boris Johnson announced plans to scrap all covid restrictions, with a statement expected to Parliament before the end of the month.

This would mean those who test positive for covid will no longer need to self-isolate.

Currently, people in the UK can end their isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma told LBC she has spent thousands of pounds on trying to get support for her disabled son.

Parents spend £14billion trying to get support for children with special educational needs

Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

'Charming' Tinder conman jailed for swindling £140k from woman to fund 'high life'

Nicola Sturgeon

Face masks to be scrapped in Scotland’s schools, Nicola Sturgeon confirms

The Queen kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla

'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time

Exclusive
Angel Lynn (left) now requires round the clock care, her auntie (right) has told LBC.

Angel Lynn's aunt tells LBC she's 'horrified' one of the kidnappers could walk free in months
Energy bills

“Surge pricing” on energy bills could hit millions of households

Dame Cressida Dick has insisted she won't walk despite a string of controversies

Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before

Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal

Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

Prince Harry has promised to continue the “unfinished” work of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry vows to continue Diana's 'unfinished' HIV fight in video chat from LA

In a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, the PM reiterated the UK's support for European security.

Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home

Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable.

'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

Latest News

See more Latest News

Images from a remote-controlled submersible robot show damaged areas inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant

Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima reactor

Tesla logo

Tesla recalls nearly 580,000 vehicles over ‘Boombox’ function
Actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie urges Senate to renew Violence Against Women Act
Htun Zaw Win

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

A despondent woman sitting on a couch

Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police