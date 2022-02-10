Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

10 February 2022, 11:29 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 11:53

Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal
Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former PM Sir John Major has said No10 staffers made up "brazen excuses" and officials and the PM "broke lockdown laws" in a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir John's loaded speech today took aim squarely at Boris Johnson's government and the fallout over the scandal.

Sir John said the PM "broke lockdown laws, "brazen excuses were dreamed up" and that the public had been asked to "believe the unbelievable" over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

In a hard-hitting speech to the Institute for Government in London, he strongly condemned the way Boris Johnson has responded to the disclosures about lockdown parties in No 10.

"At No 10, the Prime Minister and officials broke lockdown laws," he said.

Read more: Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

Read more: More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

"Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible - making themselves look gullible or foolish.

"Collectively, this has made the Government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity. No Government can function properly if its every word is treated with suspicion.

"Trust in politics is at a low ebb, eroded by foolish behaviour, leaving a sense of unease about how our politics is being conducted. Too often, ministers have been evasive, and the truth has been optional.

"When ministers respond to legitimate questions with pre-prepared soundbites, or half-truths, or misdirection, or wild exaggeration, then respect for government and politics dies a little more.

"Misleading replies to questions invite disillusion. Outright lies breed contempt.

"In our democracy, we are able to speak truth to power. But if democracy is to be respected, power must also speak truth to the people. And yet, in recent years, they have not been doing so."

Mr Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is fined for breaching lockdown restrictions by police investigating a string of events in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister is expected to be among the more than 50 individuals in No 10 and Whitehall who will receive legal questionnaires from officers working on Operation Hillman.

Scotland Yard said it will be dispatching the questionnaires by the end of the week as officers consider whether to widen the investigation to cover a Christmas quiz in No 10 in December 2020.

Police are reconsidering their decision not to include that event after a photograph emerged of Mr Johnson and colleagues near an open bottle of sparkling wine.

The Prime Minister has already resisted calls to resign, but these are expected to grow louder if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Asked at a press conference with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he would not outline how he would respond until the police investigation concludes.

"That process must be completed and I'm looking forward to it being completed and that's the time to say more on that," he told reporters in Brussels.

Pressed a second time, Mr Johnson responded: "I understand but we're going to wait for the process to be completed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Prince Charles self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time

Prince Harry has promised to continue the “unfinished” work of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry vows to continue Diana's 'unfinished' HIV fight in video chat from LA

Breaking
In a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, the PM reiterated the UK's support for European security.

Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home

Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable.

'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

The Defence Secretary told LBC that Russia invading Ukraine would be the 'wrong' option and called for calm in the region

'Step back from invading Ukraine' Defence secretary warns Putin amid Nato talks

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter's firm

The comments were not made against Ms Rooney, a court heard on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic emerges of PM near alcohol at No10 quiz

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced

UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'

LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'

Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie urges Senate to renew Violence Against Women Act
Htun Zaw Win

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

A despondent woman sitting on a couch

Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Kennedy Space Centre on February 3 carrying a batch of Starlink satellites (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police