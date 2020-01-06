Labour leadership election: Who will replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader?

Sir Keir Starmer is the current favourite to replace Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

Who are the frontrunners to replace Jeremy Corbyn and who has announced they will run in the contest to replace the Labour leader?

The Labour leadership election will decide who replaces Jeremy Corbyn.

There are a number of ways you can vote.

Who is running?

These are the people who have announced they're running.

Sir Keir Starmer:

The Shadow Brexit Secretary is seen as a very capable politician - albeit relatively new, having only entered parliament in 2015. He's currently the frontrunner in the competition. But as a London Remainer, could he win back Leave voters in the north?

Lisa Nandy:

The 40-year-old MP for Wigan has revealed that she is "seriously considering" standing. She resigned from Corbyn's front bench and wants to concentrate on winning support in small towns and local communities.

Jess Phillips:

A very strong media performer with a big personality. But will the Corbyn supporters trust her to run the party after her high-profile criticism of him?

Emily Thornberry:

The Shadow Foreign Secretary was quiet during the election period. Was she silenced by the Corbyn leadership, or was she keeping her head down to separate herself from them? She's also attracted some negative attention for comments allegedly made about working-class voters.

Clive Lewis:

Formerly a journalist, Clive Lewis still makes many appearances on TV. He was one of the original backers of Corbyn and is liked by some on the left-wing of the party.

Who might still put themselves forward for leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey:

The Shadow Business Secretary stood in for Mr Corbyn in the leadership debates and performed well. But there are question marks over whether she connects well with voters. She's seen by many as 'continuity Corbyn'. She has expressed interest in running for leader, has a campaign team ready and was the initial frontrunner in the competition.

Ian Lavery: Lavery is "seriously considering" running for leader. He, like Long-Bailey, is a Corbyn ally but is considered to be more radically left-wing than her.

Dan Jarvis: Previously tipped to replace Ed Miliband, the former army officer is considered to be a dark horse candidate for the leadership. Some Jeremy Corbyn fans resent him for backing Owen Smith's leadership challenge but others see him as

Yvette Cooper: Ms Cooper came third in the Labour leadership contest in 2015 and has been a backbencher since then. Having been an outspoken critic of Brexit, could she convince the membership to back her?

Who are the favourites to replace Jeremy Corbyn?

What are the odds for the next Labour leader?

Sir Keir Starmer:

8/11

Rebecca Long-Bailey:

7/2

Lisa Nandy:

8/1

Jess Phillips:

12/1

Ian Lavery:

25/1

Clive Lewis:

25/1

Yvette Cooper:

25/1

Emily Thornberry:

25/1

Dan Jarvis:

33/1