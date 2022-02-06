Boris pays tribute to Queen's 'unwavering dedication' during her 'historic reign'

Boris paid tribute to the Queen's "unwavering dedication to this nation". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Queen's "unwavering dedication" to the nation during her "historic reign".

It comes as the Queen is set to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday, with Platinum Jubilee celebrations expected to take place across the country.

Mr Johnson also acknowledged plans in place for the occasion over summer, with a four-day bank holiday being just one of several events planned for June.

The PM said: "Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

"Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign."

Mr Johnson also told MPs in the Commons earlier in the week: "While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

"I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

"We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June."

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey also paid tribute to the monarch and her leadership.

He said the Platinum Jubilee was "so important for the Queen and for the whole country".

"Throughout the last 70 years the Queen has embodied what real leadership means," he added.

"The Queen has demonstrated the true spirit of public service and integrity, values our country needs now more than ever."

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury praised the Queen for "doing the right thing" by sitting alone at the Prince Philip's funeral, joining the nation in its sacrifices during the Covid pandemic.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: "The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years, she sat alone.

"That was leadership, it was doing the right thing, it was duty, it set an example."

At 95, the Queen has seen 14 Prime Ministers come and go from her first, World War II leader Sir Winston Churchill, to the present Mr Johnson.