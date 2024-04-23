Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton has broken with tradition by not marking the birthday of her son Prince Louis with a new photo.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William have not commented publicly on the sixth birthday of the youngest of their three children.

The royal couple usually post a picture on social media to mark their children's birthdays.

The family is likely to hold a private celebration for Louis after the end of his school day.

It comes after a testing few months for William and Kate, much of which was related to social media.

Kate was absent from the public eye for several months after undergoing surgery. The royals later announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

Before the cancer announcement, wild speculation grew on social media about Kate's whereabouts. This was fuelled further by a clumsily edited photo that Kate posted of the family together.

William and Kate have said that they want to take time to tell their children about the cancer diagnosis sensitively.

Louis himself has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King's Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

Other notable appearances for Louis during the past 12 months include his balcony appearance with the royal family at the conclusion of Trooping the Colour last June.

The young prince stole the show when he seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched and covered his ears as planes roared overhead during the fly-past.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

And when he travelled in a carriage with his siblings and mother, Louis held his nose to possibly ward off the smell of horse manure from the many military mounts.

In July, William and Kate's children got the chance to tour a C-17 aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Louis goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brother and sister and has recently returned to the classroom after the Easter break.

William and Kate's youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on St George's Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.