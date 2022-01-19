Prince Andrew deletes Duke of York Twitter account after being stripped of Royal titles

Prince Andrew's official Duke of York Twitter account has been deleted. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince Andrew's official Twitter account has been quietly deleted just a week after the scandal-hit royal was stripped of his military titles and Royal patronages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke's official @thedukeofyork account "no longer exists" on the Twitter platform, with his Instagram and Facebook pages now turned to private.

The Twitter account was still live yesterday.

The Duke's Facebook and Instagram accounts - which both have the handle @hrhthedukeofyork - were still live this morning, six days after Andrew gave up his use of the HRH style.

A source close to the Duke reportedly told MailOnline today that all of his social media channels had now been removed and were no longer live, but some of them were taking longer to filter through, therefore appearing as private.

Calls have also been made for Andrew to lose his York dukedom, which was given to him by his mother on his wedding day in 1986.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.She claims she was trafficked by the duke's friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has strenuously denied the allegations.

Earlier today, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Prince Andrew has been moved “out of public view.”

“My personal reflection is his associations are horrifically ill-advised, and he caused enormous challenge for the royal family in a year when we should be celebrating the extraordinary service of Her Majesty the Queen as she reaches her platinum Jubilee.

“I’m also a minister of the crown and it would be inappropriate for me to give any further comment which might risk being too colourful."