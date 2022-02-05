Queen uses Platinum Jubilee speech to set out wishes for Camilla to become consort

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has used her Platinum Jubilee speech to the nation to set out Camilla's future title as Queen Consort as well as paying tribute to her father, King George VI, and late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen said she hoped for Camilla to be crowned as a consort at Prince Charles' side when the time comes.

Her message went on to say: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

"And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities - after some difficult times for so many of us - in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign."

