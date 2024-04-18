Prince William vows to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis

18 April 2024, 14:12 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 14:15

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.
Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has promised to ‘look after’ his wife Kate as he returned to public duties for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales made a return to official duties on Thursday as he visited food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey.

During the visit, volunteer Rachel Candappa offered the prince get well soon cards for Kate and King Charles following their cancer diagnoses.

Thanking Ms Candappa, William appeared visibly moved as he replied: “Oh some cards, oh, you're very kind. Thank you very much, that's kind.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Candappa revealed that she had told the prince to “take care” of Kate, to which he replied “I will”.

In what marks his official return to public duties, William helped out at the charity kitchen and loaded prepared meals into delivery vans.

Prince William promised to take care of Kate during the visit.
Prince William promised to take care of Kate during the visit. Picture: Alamy
Prince William lent a hand in the kitchen.
Prince William lent a hand in the kitchen. Picture: Alamy

He later visited a youth centre in west London which benefits from the charity’s deliveries.

William stepped back from official duties four weeks ago after his wife Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in an address to the public.

Appearing relaxed, the prince shook hands with members of the charity as he arrived at the headquarters at Sunbury Cricket Club on Thursday.

Photos also show the prince lending a hand in the kitchen as he helped chop celery sticks before assisting a chef preparing bolognaise sauce.

He later moved on from helping in the kitchen to sorting out items for distribution, as he was pictured packing up and carrying crates that will help locals.

The prince also joked with volunteers as he pointed at some food and said: “You've got some spaghetti hoops? I've got children, I love spaghetti hoops.”

Read more: Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Read more: Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

William visited the charity in Surrey.
William visited the charity in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.

“Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales's key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

“In 2021, The City of Milan won an Earthshot Prize in the 'Build a Waste-Free World' category for its innovative Food Hubs that collect excess food and distribute it to the communities who need it.”

Kate revealed in the shock announcement that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January.

Prince William helped with food preparation during the charity visit.
Prince William helped with food preparation during the charity visit. Picture: Alamy
William helped with distribution during the visit.
William helped with distribution during the visit. Picture: Alamy

William's last royal engagement was on March 19 when he attended an event in Sheffield about tackling homelessness.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis three days later on March 22.

It comes after the prince was spotted in his first public outing, unrelated to his royal duties, since his wife’s cancer diagnosis last week when he attended an Aston Villa game with his son Prince George.

Princess Kate announced she is receiving 'preventative chemotherapy' in a public address last month.
Princess Kate announced she is receiving 'preventative chemotherapy' in a public address last month. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace announced William would return to royal duties after the Easter school holidays.

The Prince and Princess of Wales missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor castle following Kate’s announcement. Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte all also missed the service.

King Charles, who is also receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer, has been carrying out low-key official duties since his diagnosis was announced in February.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Trump Hush Money

Jury selection enters pivotal stretch as Trump’s hush money trial resumes

A police forensic officer at the Christ the Good Shepherd church in suburban Wakely in western Sydney, Australia

Sydney bishop says he ‘forgives’ alleged attacker after church stabbing

Reality star Georgia Harrison said her mum supported her throughout the case

Georgia Harrison says she 'might not have gone ahead' with Stephen Bear revenge porn case without mum's support

French construction worker Damien Guerot

French hero gains Australian residency for confronting shopping centre killer

Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Football chiefs have agreed radical changes to the FA Cup

FA Cup scrapping replays as football chiefs announce radical overhaul of the competition

Firefighters work on a building that was partially destroyed after a Russian bombardment in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia reports downing five Ukrainian military balloons

Britain's most expensive coffee revealed as £265 cup from Japan's 'island of eternal youth'

Britain's most expensive coffee revealed as £265 cup using beans from Japan's 'island of eternal youth'

Fire and smoke rise out of the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen and Paris mayors discuss lessons learned after fires wreck landmarks

Mark Menzies (l) who has had the Conservative whip withdrawn in another headache for Rishi Sunak (r). Inset Cabinet Secretary Simon Hart. Picture: Getty

Tory MP suspended after claims he used party funds to pay for matter of 'life and death' escape from 'bad people'

Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Police officers clean the debris from an earthquake in Uwajima, Ehime prefecture, western Japan

Strong earthquake in Japan leaves nine with minor injuries, but no tsunami

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump meets with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda

Poland’s president becomes latest foreign leader to visit Donald Trump

A pharmacist stocks shelves at a chemist

Brexit has ‘exacerbated’ UK drug shortages with supply 'broken', research finds

Following a "remarkably wet" start to April, the Met Office says Friday will see that cold front clearing as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

UK prepares for two weeks of sunshine as temperatures set to soar to 25 degrees

German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Bjorn Hocke, centre, attends his trial in the state court in Halle, Germany

Far-right politician stands trial in Germany over alleged use of Nazi slogan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Office worker arrested for ‘selling’ UK residency as dozens of staff remain under criminal investigation

Home Office worker arrested for ‘selling’ UK residency as dozens of staff remain under criminal investigation
Sadiq Khan has promised to give all primary school children in London free school meals for another four years if he is re-elected

Sadiq Khan pledges four more years of free primary school meals for children if re-elected as Mayor
'If we can't trust the Tories on defence what can we trust them on?': Nick Ferrari puts Grant Shapps on the spot

'If we can't trust the Tories on defence what can we trust them on?': Nick Ferrari puts Grant Shapps on the spot
Belgium EU Summit

EU leaders vow to impose tougher sanctions on Iran as Ukraine pleads for support

Asylum seeker Anicet Mayela pictured outside Campsfield House detention centre in Oxfordshire

Asylum seeker raped 15-year-old girl after his deportation flight was blocked by protesting cabin crew
Skye, a Husky dog, sits near floodwater in Dubai

UAE struggles to recover after heaviest recorded rainfall hits desert nation

A man walks past the entrance to the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction in Sydney

Sydney shopping centre reopens after stabbings

Niamke Doffou was sacked after taking bags for life from his employer Sainsbury's without paying

Sainsbury’s sacks worker of 20 years after he took bags for life without paying when he was 'tired'
The iconic steam train was made famous by the Harry Potter films

Harry Potter and the rail replacement bus: 'Hogwarts Express' train breaks down on first day of service
Sydney church stabbing: Australian bishop forgives alleged attacker

Australian bishop breaks silence as he 'forgives' alleged attacker following brutal stabbing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has made the US his primary residence

Prince Harry cuts ties with UK as he makes surprise change to official documents

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit