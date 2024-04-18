Prince William vows to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has promised to ‘look after’ his wife Kate as he returned to public duties for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales made a return to official duties on Thursday as he visited food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey.

During the visit, volunteer Rachel Candappa offered the prince get well soon cards for Kate and King Charles following their cancer diagnoses.

Thanking Ms Candappa, William appeared visibly moved as he replied: “Oh some cards, oh, you're very kind. Thank you very much, that's kind.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Candappa revealed that she had told the prince to “take care” of Kate, to which he replied “I will”.

In what marks his official return to public duties, William helped out at the charity kitchen and loaded prepared meals into delivery vans.

Prince William promised to take care of Kate during the visit. Picture: Alamy

Prince William lent a hand in the kitchen. Picture: Alamy

He later visited a youth centre in west London which benefits from the charity’s deliveries.

William stepped back from official duties four weeks ago after his wife Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in an address to the public.

Appearing relaxed, the prince shook hands with members of the charity as he arrived at the headquarters at Sunbury Cricket Club on Thursday.

Photos also show the prince lending a hand in the kitchen as he helped chop celery sticks before assisting a chef preparing bolognaise sauce.

He later moved on from helping in the kitchen to sorting out items for distribution, as he was pictured packing up and carrying crates that will help locals.

The prince also joked with volunteers as he pointed at some food and said: “You've got some spaghetti hoops? I've got children, I love spaghetti hoops.”

William visited the charity in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.

“Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales's key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

“In 2021, The City of Milan won an Earthshot Prize in the 'Build a Waste-Free World' category for its innovative Food Hubs that collect excess food and distribute it to the communities who need it.”

Kate revealed in the shock announcement that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January.

Prince William helped with food preparation during the charity visit. Picture: Alamy

William helped with distribution during the visit. Picture: Alamy

William's last royal engagement was on March 19 when he attended an event in Sheffield about tackling homelessness.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis three days later on March 22.

It comes after the prince was spotted in his first public outing, unrelated to his royal duties, since his wife’s cancer diagnosis last week when he attended an Aston Villa game with his son Prince George.

Princess Kate announced she is receiving 'preventative chemotherapy' in a public address last month. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace announced William would return to royal duties after the Easter school holidays.

The Prince and Princess of Wales missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor castle following Kate’s announcement. Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte all also missed the service.

King Charles, who is also receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer, has been carrying out low-key official duties since his diagnosis was announced in February.