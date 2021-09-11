9/11 survivors share their memory of the attacks with LBC

11 September 2021, 09:48 | Updated: 11 September 2021, 09:54

LBC hearsfirst-hand accounts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks
LBC hearsfirst-hand accounts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, LBC heard the moving first-hand accounts of survivors and bereaved families.

Janice Brooks worked on the 84th floor of Tower two and was in the building while Tower One was ablaze. She told Andrew Castle of her horror as the disaster unfolded.

She added that she's "incredibly grateful to be alive still," having gotten out of Tower Two moments before the second plane crashed.

"I can close my eyes and be back there in an instant."

Godwin Forde Jr was a schoolchild during the attacks, and was in class for 9/11. His father, worked in security at the World Trade Center and was one of the 2,983 victims of the terrorist attacks.

He told LBC that he and his family had "no real closure" for his father's death, as they never had a funeral or found the body of his father.

He explained how difficult this time of year is for the bereaved, telling Andrew Castle that "there's no hiding" from the grief."

"You can't get away from it. you can't forget as much as you want to."

