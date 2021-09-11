9/11 survivors share their memory of the attacks with LBC

LBC hearsfirst-hand accounts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, LBC heard the moving first-hand accounts of survivors and bereaved families.

Janice Brooks worked on the 84th floor of Tower two and was in the building while Tower One was ablaze. She told Andrew Castle of her horror as the disaster unfolded.

Read more: 9/11: How the devastation unfolded 20 years ago

She added that she's "incredibly grateful to be alive still," having gotten out of Tower Two moments before the second plane crashed.

Read more: September 11 twenty years on: LBC listeners reflect

"I can close my eyes and be back there in an instant."

Read more: 'The terrorists failed': Boris Johnson reflects on 20 years from 9/11

Godwin Forde Jr was a schoolchild during the attacks, and was in class for 9/11. His father, worked in security at the World Trade Center and was one of the 2,983 victims of the terrorist attacks.

Read more: 9/11 anniversary: How the UK is marking the September 11 attacks

He told LBC that he and his family had "no real closure" for his father's death, as they never had a funeral or found the body of his father.

He explained how difficult this time of year is for the bereaved, telling Andrew Castle that "there's no hiding" from the grief."

"You can't get away from it. you can't forget as much as you want to."

Read more: 'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary