'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary

The Queen has told Joe Biden her thoughts and prayers are with the 9/11 victims. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen has sent a message to Joe Biden paying tribute to those who lost their lives and people who rebuilt after the 9/11 attacks.

The monarch said her thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the whole UK, were with those affected by the tragedy.

Her message comes on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, with the US set to commemorate those who lost their lives with memorial events throughout Saturday.

The Queen said: "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Centre in 2010 is held fast in my memory.

"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

The US will be joined by the UK in commemorating the attacks on Saturday. Among the events which pay tribute to the victims - including the 67 Brits who died - will be a memorial event at London's Olympic Park.

In remarks that will be broadcast there, prime minister Boris Johnson said the terrorists failed to cause democracies to live in permanent fear.

"The fact that we are coming together today - in sorrow but also in faith and resolve - demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us," Mr Johnson said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the consequences of the attacks are still being felt today, adding the tragedy was "still so raw".

"But as we mark this anniversary I'm convinced our resolve has never been stronger. We will continue to fight terror and violence, by promoting our values of justice and peace," he said.