9/11: LBC listeners reflect 20 years on from the attacks

10 September 2021, 17:29

By Tim Dodd

LBC listeners from across the world called in to share their memories of the 9/11 terror attacks and how they were impacted, ahead of the 20th anniversary.

On Saturday, people across the world will honour the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City, which saw four aircraft - hijacked by Al-Qaeda - crashing into prominent landmarks.

Of those killed, 246 were on the four planes, 2,606 were in the World Trade Centre and the surrounding area, and 125 were at the Pentagon.

LBC listeners shared what they were doing on the day of the attacks and how they were personally impacted.

Caller who lost his friend in the 9/11 terror attacks

Caller recalls her husband's experience of seeing people jumping from the World Trade Center

Muslim caller explains the discrimination his family faced after 9/11: 'My world changed'

Caller's brother was 'waiting for the lift' in the World Trade Center when the first plane hit

'We thought it was a disaster movie they were playing': Caller recalls seeing 9/11 on TV while on holiday in Peru

Caller's wife told 'you've got 90 seconds to have this baby. Get this thing out now' when she was giving birth during 9/11

'Joe - get in the bathroom, mum - stay on the line': Caller shares terrifying phone call with her daughter who was living two blocks away from the collapsing Twin Towers

'I was stuck in a subway train for eight hours': Caller shares his 9/11 experience on the ground

Caller shares her experience of working in a family centre in London on the day of 9/11

Caller says 'not all lives have been valued the same' following the 9/11 terror attacks

