Donald Trump to spend 9/11 memorial day commentating on boxing match

9 September 2021, 17:14 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 17:22

Donald Trump tweeted an image of himself as Rocky previously
Donald Trump tweeted an image of himself as Rocky previously. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump will spend the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks helping host a pay-per-view boxing game.

While his predecessors Barack Obama and George W Bush will visit memorial events to the 2,753 who died in the attacks, Trump’s public diary seems to be focused on commentating while others are commemorating.

President Joe Biden – who beat Mr Trump in last year's election, which the latter continues to baselessly dispute – will visit the site of all three attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.

Mr Trump said: "I love great fighters and great fights.

"I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

Donald Trump does not appear to have announced how he will commemorate 9/11
Donald Trump does not appear to have announced how he will commemorate 9/11. Picture: Alamy

He will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Trump Snr is due to commentate during the event, which is headlined by 90's heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza said he was "sure it was a prank" until discovering the news was true.

His analysis piece was entitled "literally the single most Donald Trump thing Donald Trump has ever done".

Mr Trump has kept a much lower profile than the world was accustomed to for the last five years – possibly due to a ban on what was his favourite social media platform, Twitter.

It is unclear how Mr Trump plans to mark the September 11 attacks.

