'Donald Trump was right': Nick Ferrari explains after Covid cocktail approved for NHS

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari exclaimed former US President Donald Trump was "right all along."

Nick was speaking after a cocktail of antibodies taken by Donald Trump are set to be rolled out on NHS.

The Telegraph reported Sir Simon Stevens, the head of the NHS, has asked health services to gear up to provide the antibody cocktails, which in future could keep patients out of hospital.

The drugs were given emergency approval in the United States last year after Donald Trump, former president, claimed they "cured" him after he contracted Covid.

"Donald Trump was right all along," Nick said as he set to explain why he thought that.

In October 2020 the former US President was given the antiviral drug remdesivir, as well as the artificial antibody treatment REGN-COV2.

The cocktail is made by biotechnology company Regeneron and has reported improved symptoms in non-hospitalised patients, with no serious side effects in trials.

Regeneron claims that its cocktail of antibodies reduces symptomatic infections among those sharing a household with someone ill with Covid by 100%.

The drugs are undergoing trials carried out by Oxford University and are expected to be approved for use later in the summer.

Sir Simon told the NHS Confederation virtual conference on Tuesday: "We expect that we will begin to see further therapies that will actually treat coronavirus and prevent severe illness and death.

"Today I'm asking the health service to gear up for what are likely to be a new category of such treatments – so-called neutralising monoclonal antibodies – which are potentially going to become available to us within the next several months.”