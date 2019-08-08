Gang Of Axe-Wielding Robbers Attack Security Guard

8 August 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 11:54

Shocking footage from West Midlands Police shows a guard getting ambushed at a petrol station by masked men carrying an axe.

Footage from West Midlands Police shows the moment a cash delivery guard was robbed by an armed gang.

Carrying an axe, the gang ambushed their victim at the petrol station.

The victim was left bloodied by the gang after they hit him with the axe.

The robbers then left, after having taken £75,000.

One of the robber's girlfriends was tasked with being a lookout.

Police say the gang has now been jailed for more than 60 years for a series of raids.

Watch the full video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Kite surfer dies after crashing into cliffs at Compton Bay on Isle of Wight

Two killed in explosion during Russian missile test

Young campaigners urge Boris Johnson to make tackling knife crime 'top priority'
Weather warnings across the UK this weekend

UK Weather Forecast: Britain To Be Battered By Storms And 50mph Winds

Train service linking India and Pakistan suspended over escalating Kashmir tensions

The News Explained

The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee