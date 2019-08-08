Gang Of Axe-Wielding Robbers Attack Security Guard

Shocking footage from West Midlands Police shows a guard getting ambushed at a petrol station by masked men carrying an axe.

Footage from West Midlands Police shows the moment a cash delivery guard was robbed by an armed gang.

Carrying an axe, the gang ambushed their victim at the petrol station.

The victim was left bloodied by the gang after they hit him with the axe.

The robbers then left, after having taken £75,000.

One of the robber's girlfriends was tasked with being a lookout.

Police say the gang has now been jailed for more than 60 years for a series of raids.

