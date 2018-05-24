Woman Chased By Man With Knife And Robbed As She Walked To Work

Chilling CCTV has been released of the moment a woman was chased down the street by an armed man before being robbed of her handbag.

Police have released the footage taken in Leicester city centre in a bid to identify the hooded thug and his accomplice.

CCTV shows the woman being chased on her way to work. Picture: Leicestershire Police

The 33-year-old woman was on her way to work when she was threatened with a knife in Clarence Street at about 5:20am on Tuesday, 8th May.

The victim managed to escape the ordeal and was unhurt, but the pair made off with her handbag.

Police are now trying to identify these two people. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Officers now want to speak to anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV.

If you have any information, call PC 4599 Des Bausor, quoting crime reference number 18*207732, on 101.

You can watch the CCTV at the top of this page.