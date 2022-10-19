Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy 'apologises unreservedly' for swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker

19 October 2022, 21:24

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised unreservedly for swearing at Steve Baker
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised unreservedly for swearing at Steve Baker. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Channel 4 presenter has apologised "unreservedly" for swearing at a Conservative minister in "an unguarded moment".

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said he made the remark off air after a "robust interview", adding that the comment was below the standard he set himself.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker replied to say that he accepted the apology, and thanked Mr Guru-Murthy for saying sorry.

Read more: 'Hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics': Home Sec quits over security breach with swipe at PM

It follows a nightmare day for the government and Prime Minister Liz Truss, when her Home Secretary quit - and the House of Commons descended into chaotic scenes when the government tried to make MPs vote in line with its wishes to oppose a Labour motion on fracking.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Picture: Getty

There were calls for an investigation with Labour MP Chris Bryant saying shortly afterwards that he had a photo showing a Tory MP being ‘bullied’ into casting his vote.

Mr Bryant said that he saw members being physically manhandled into another lobby - and being bullied."

Labour MP Anna McMorrin claimed that she "witnessed one Tory member in tears being manhandled into the lobby to vote against [Labour's] motion to continue the ban on fracking".

Both the chief whip Wendy Morton and the deputy Craig Whittaker allegedly resigned over the vote, in extraordinary scenes on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Truss insists she's 'completely committed' to triple lock pension pledge as inflation pushed back up to double figures

Mr Whittaker is alleged to have shouted as he left the voting lobby: “I am f***ing furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore,” according to the Guardian.

Suella Braverman quit the government, leaving the post of Home Secretary with a swipe at Liz Truss, who pulled out of a planned visit today without giving a reason as she struggles to save her premiership.

Ms Braverman had been Home Secretary for just six weeks but has now left government. She has been replaced by Grant Shapps, from the centre of the party.

